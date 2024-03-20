Bystander 'happy to be alive' after convenience store shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach man is "happy to be alive" after he was shot as a bystander in an argument between two men in downtown West Palm Beach.

Two days after Marcus Millines, 41, was injured inside Downtown Food Store at 717 N. Tamarind Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Eddie Watson, 21, is in the Palm Beach County jail. He was arrested Tuesday night and is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and delinquent in possession of a weapon.

Ro "Quan Syma" Dre Harris, 18, who knew the suspect, also was injured and was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Watson was denied bond during his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Also Wednesday, Millines was released from St. Mary's Medical Center.

He recounted the ordeal to WPTV Todd Wilson.

"I go in the store, I'm waiting in line to pay for my stuff and this guy comes in and all of a sudden, I hear gunshots and my body flips around and I'm on the ground," Millines said.

He told Wilson said he went in to get something to drink when he found himself on the floor. He told detectives he purchased tobacco items.

"I literally laid there. I said OK the gunshots stopped maybe I could get up and go but I couldn't move. I couldn't get off the ground because my shoulder was shattered. Then I lifted up with my left hand and I see a puddle of blood and I'm like oh my God I'm hit," he said.

The probable cause affidavit says Watson walked into the store and got into an argument with Harris, who was standing at the counter.

The affidavit says Watson pulled out a gun and started shooting. He shot Harris and Millines, who was standing between the two. Millines was hit twice in the chest, shattering his right collarbone.

Harris suffered life-threatening injuries to his his left arm and left upper chest, and immediately had surgery.

Millines said after the shooting: "I grabbed my arm and just ran. When I got out of the store to be honest with you that's the first time, I've ever in my life I've been happy to see a cop."

His mom said it was some of the worst news a parent could get.

"Your whole body goes numb and then you freeze. Your nerves go haywire, and I say oh no Lord and I call on the name of Jesus," Kimberly Millines said.

Her son is alive and he's thankful.

"I'm happy to be alive," he said.

