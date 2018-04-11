Brightline delays work on quiet zones

People living along Brightline railroad tracks are going to have to wait a little bit longer for noise relief.

Brightline announced Tuesday quiet zones will not happen in Palm Beach County until June at the earliest.

The tracks along North Dixie Highway in Lantana host dozens of trains a day. Across the street business and homeowners say they're sick of the noise.

"It starts at 3 o'clock in the morning and there's one every 15 minutes till sun up," Bryan Kemmere said.

He has lived near the railroad tracks for six years. He said when he heard Brightline was working to quiet down the noise it was a big relief, but he'll have to wait a little longer before he can get a full night's sleep.

"The sooner the better," he said,

The work to create quiet zones in Lantana, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton is now delayed.

"The subcontractor responsible for the signal system upgrade has suffered setbacks and has limited staffing," Brightline Executive Vice President Adrian Share said. "Currently, all resources are allocated to completing the signal system upgrade required for the extension of service to downtown Miami."

It's news residents and business owners didn't want to hear.

"It does give a bit of a rattle and it can be startling," Amy Kidwell said.

Kidwell works at Pia's Place in Lantana and says the quiet zones could help business. She says customers are sick of hearing the blaring train horns.

"We'd like to see them get it fixed," Kidwell said.

But for now, it's a waiting game. The crews are expected to return to Palm Beach County in mid-to-late April, and the work is expected to be completed in mid-to-late May, but approval of the quiet zones could take close to a month.

At the earliest, it will be June before the quiet zones are approved.