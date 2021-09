Man sought after home invasion, carjacking in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are looking for a man responsible for a crime spree Wednesday afternoon in West Palm Beach that included a home invasion and carjacking.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion just before 1:45 p.m. at a home located in the 700 block of Bradley St.

Assistant Police Chief Tameca West said a man ran into a house brandishing a gun and demanded money and car keys.

Police said the man was able to leave the home in the victim's blue Mercedes.

Investigators believe the same man then carjacked a gray Mercedes just before 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Ardmore Road.

Shortly thereafter, police said the thief attempted to carjack a red Dodge but wasn't successful.

West said the man then drove to the 1400 block of Alabama Ave. where he forced a Fed Ex driver to drive to Jupiter.

Police said no one was injured in these incidents. However, no arrests have been made.

West Palm Beach police said they have notified Jupiter police about the case.

A brief lockdown was also lifted at Palm Beach Atlantic University after a report of an armed individual near campus.

The school tweeted a message just after 3 p.m. regarding a "possible armed individual" who was spotted at the intersection of Jefferson Road and Dixie Highway.

9/22/21 3:22 PM:

We are clear to reopen all buildings with all classes continuing at this time. No danger on or near campus. — Palm Beach Atlantic (@PBAUniversity) September 22, 2021

The school said all buildings along Dixie Highway were placed on lockdown. A second tweet a short time later said a full lockdown of the campus was in effect at 3:04 p.m.

However, at 3:22 p.m. the school said that the lockdown had been lifted, and there was "no danger on or near campus."