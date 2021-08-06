Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County offering discounted Disney cruise tickets

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
David Roark/Disney via Getty Images
In this handout photo provided by Disney, Disney Cruise Line&#39;s newest ship the &#39;Disney Dream&#39; sails under her own power in open water. (Photo by David Roark/Disney via Getty Images)
wptv-disney-dream-cruise-ship-.jpg
Posted at 5:54 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 17:54:19-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A gateway for a good cause. Now you can set sail on a magical Disney cruise and support local children at the same time.

The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County has booked 30 cabins onboard the Disney Dream ship and is offering trips at a discounted price.

The cruise departs Monday, Sept. 20 at 8:30 a.m. from Port Canaveral and heads to a private island in the Bahamas. It returns Friday, Sept. 24.

All proceeds will go towards supporting the most deserving children in Palm Beach County.

The cabins are expected to fill up fast.

For more information and to order your ticket, email info@bgcpbc.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of late afternoon Aug. 6, 2021