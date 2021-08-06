Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County offering discounted Disney cruise tickets

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A gateway for a good cause. Now you can set sail on a magical Disney cruise and support local children at the same time.

The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County has booked 30 cabins onboard the Disney Dream ship and is offering trips at a discounted price.

The cruise departs Monday, Sept. 20 at 8:30 a.m. from Port Canaveral and heads to a private island in the Bahamas. It returns Friday, Sept. 24.

All proceeds will go towards supporting the most deserving children in Palm Beach County.

The cabins are expected to fill up fast.

For more information and to order your ticket, email info@bgcpbc.org.

