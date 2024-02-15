Bones found in submerged car were turtle and fish, West Palm Beach police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The bones found in a late 1980s car submerged in a West Palm Beach waterway on Friday were from a turtle and fish, police said Wednesday.

Spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV in an inquiry the remains were identified by an anthropologist

The vehicle was found in a lake west of Interstate 95 and south of 45th Street on Friday morning.

Mike Jachles/WPBPD Officers with the West Palm Beach Police Department investigate a car found submerged in a waterway on Feb. 9, 2024.

On Saturday afternoon, a Sheehan's tow truck removed the car from the water with several people assisting.

Jachles said the vehicle was found submerged in 12.5 feet of water about 30-40 feet from shore.

Police said they were called after 6 p.m. Friday by a volunteer group of divers from Adventures with Purpose and Sunshine State Sonar Search Team using sonar who found the car at about 11:30 a.m.

Mike Jachles/WPBPD A car believed to be a late 1980s model was pulled from a West Palm Beach waterway on Feb. 9, 2024, after a volunteer group found it, police said.

Jachles said the car had damage consistent with a crash.

Dave Yurkovich, an independent diver who was working with Adventures with Purpose, told WPTV it was a 1987 Honda Prelude with its keys still in the ignition. He said he found what he believed were human remains.

They were originally looking for a different car in a cold case.