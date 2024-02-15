Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Bones found in submerged car were turtle and fish, West Palm Beach police say

Agency used anthropologist to identify remains
Dave Yurkovich, an independent diver who was working with Adventures with Purpose, told WPTV a submerged car in West Palm Beach was a 1987 Honda Prelude with its keys still in the ignition. Originally, he was looking for another vehicle in a cold case.
Tow truck removes car from waterway in West Palm Beach. Feb.10, 2024.png
Posted at 9:17 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 21:17:46-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The bones found in a late 1980s car submerged in a West Palm Beach waterway on Friday were from a turtle and fish, police said Wednesday.

Spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV in an inquiry the remains were identified by an anthropologist

The vehicle was found in a lake west of Interstate 95 and south of 45th Street on Friday morning.

Officers with the West Palm Beach Police Department investigate a car found submerged in a waterway on Feb. 9, 2024.
Officers with the West Palm Beach Police Department investigate a car found submerged in a waterway on Feb. 9, 2024.

On Saturday afternoon, a Sheehan's tow truck removed the car from the water with several people assisting.

Jachles said the vehicle was found submerged in 12.5 feet of water about 30-40 feet from shore.

Police said they were called after 6 p.m. Friday by a volunteer group of divers from Adventures with Purpose and Sunshine State Sonar Search Team using sonar who found the car at about 11:30 a.m.

A car believed to be a late 1980s model was pulled from a West Palm Beach waterway Friday night after volunteers found it, police said.
A car believed to be a late 1980s model was pulled from a West Palm Beach waterway on Feb. 9, 2024, after a volunteer group found it, police said.

Jachles said the car had damage consistent with a crash.

Dave Yurkovich, an independent diver who was working with Adventures with Purpose, told WPTV it was a 1987 Honda Prelude with its keys still in the ignition. He said he found what he believed were human remains.

They were originally looking for a different car in a cold case.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.