Body Details shuts down amid bankruptcy, leaving customers with no answers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Customers of Body Details, a laser treatment center, are being met with locked doors and unanswered calls as the company has officially filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Many, like Shae Lynn, are left frustrated and seeking answers about their prepaid services. Lynn, a long-time customer, was shocked to find out about the closure online.

Clients tell WPTV that their appointments were canceled without warning

Body Details shuts down amid bankruptcy

"They haven't shared anything with their clients," she said. "They just locked us out of our accounts so we can't log in."

Lynn had been a loyal customer for years, but suddenly, her appointments were canceled without warning.

"I waited maybe for close to three hours, because I had a flight the same day," she recounted. "There were six other girls outside also waiting for their appointments. We each called different locations. I made 50 phone calls that day to the corporate office."

Court documents reveal that Body Details originally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last July, which would have allowed them to reorganize their debts while continuing operations. However, in December, the case was converted to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, meaning the company ceased operations and its assets are now being liquidated.

For customers like Lynn, who has already paid nearly $3,000 for treatments, the situation is unsettling.

"I'm just not sure how a business can get away with doing this," she said.

Attempts to reach the corporate office and the West Palm Beach location have been unsuccessful, with phone lines disconnected.

Bankruptcy attorney Michael Kaufman explained the legal implications of the switch from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7.

"A Chapter 11 is typically used by a business to reorganize their debt," he said.

However, once it transitions to Chapter 7, "the Chapter 11 debtor no longer operates the business, and a Chapter 7 trustee comes in to manage the case and liquidate all the assets."

As for customers seeking refunds, Kaufman warns that the chances of reimbursement are slim.

"It's very unusual for a Chapter 7 case for all the creditors to get paid in full," he said.

For now, former Body Details clients are left without answers, questioning if they will ever recover their lost investments.