Bob Carter’s Actor’s Workshop and Repertory Theater pushing to keep the curtains open

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a heartfelt plea for community support, Bob Carter’s Actor’s Workshop and Repertory Theater in West Palm Beach is facing a daunting challenge: rising rent costs could force the beloved theater to close its doors for good by the end of the month.

This nonprofit institution, which has been a cornerstone of the local arts scene for over 40 years, is now turning to WPTV for help.

Nestled along Dixie Highway, this intimate 88-seat theater has been the backdrop for thousands of performances, making a significant impact in the lives of countless individuals.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Artistic Director Bob Carter, who passionately shared the theater's rich history and its commitment to nurturing the next generation of performers and technicians.

Carter explained that Actor's Rep was the first theater in the county to offer camps for children and teens, teaching not just the art of performance but also invaluable behind-the-scenes skills such as running a light board, sound board, and managing the front of house—all essential elements of running a theater.

However, the theater is now short $40,000 after the landlord raised the rent, putting its future in jeopardy.

“Our landlord has been nice long enough, and he says no, no more,” Carter said. “He’s asking for a lot of money upfront in order for us to stay here, and we’re working to get it. We haven’t given up, we’re still on it, but it’s a lot of money to come up with.”

Carter reflected on the profound impact of the theater on the lives of young people and their families.

“I've watched young kids come into this theater at the age of six or seven and not leave it until they graduated from high school to go off to college," he shared that. "The parents and the young people all say, ‘But thank you, without Actor's Rep, we wouldn’t be the people we are today,’ and that makes me think it's worth it.”

One parent even told Carter how their son found direction and stability through the theater’s programs, illustrating the outreach and transformation that Actor's Rep provides to the community.

“You hear stories like that and you go, it’s worth it," he said.

They recently began sharing their space with Theater Arts Production (TAP), which aims to bring even more programming to the theater.

Carter proudly noted that the theater's influence extends well beyond the local community, with former students now working in New York, Los Angeles, London and Japan.

“Our students are all over the world. And not all of them are on stage; some of them are technicians,” he shared.

Reflecting on the theater's legacy, Carter expressed gratitude to the community.

“If I had to say one thing, it's if it does turn out to be final," he said. "I would like to thank all the people that kept us alive through these 40 years, because that wasn’t easy. We’ve had our hard times and we’ve had our good times.”

The thought of closure weighs heavily on Carter and the dedicated team at Actor's Rep, with the artistic director acknowledging, “It’s a loss, it’s the end of something.”

He emphasized that being a star is not the primary goal for those who participate in the theater; it’s about creating a supportive home for the arts.

In a bid to bolster funds, the theater has started a fundraising page.

Actor's Rep is hosting events throughout the month to raise money and encourage community involvement. July 16-19 every night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., the theater will be home to a multitude of forms of entertainment. They will show two short films from the Northwood Film Festival.

There will be a night of salsa inspired music and dancing, and closing out the four days on Saturday will be a special performance concert by Jill and Rich Switzer.