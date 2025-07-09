Blocked roads, lost revenue: Northwood business owners push for change

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the heart of Northwood Village, passionate business owners are determined to stay afloat despite significant challenges.

They say budget cuts and ongoing construction closures are making it nearly impossible for customers to access their businesses.

WPTV’s Joel Lopez is taking their concerns to city leaders, getting answers about the roadblocks hindering their livelihoods.

Construction surrounds the charming neighborhood just north of downtown, and patrons find themselves facing roadblocks from Broadway, altering their shopping habits.

Scott Mast, owner of Circa Who Furniture, shares his perspective: "There's what, six buildings over here, another big huge building over here, and that’s a change. At the same time it’s a highly sought-after area; everyone wants to come in, so you have that double-edged sword."

Mast remains optimistic about the development's long-term impact on local businesses, and views these obstacles as growing pains.

The road closures have stifled foot traffic, leaving him concerned for smaller enterprises on Northwood Road struggling to make ends meet.

"I was under the impression it was going to be closed for up to 90 days, but it's been almost a year," he lamented. "I think communication is key. If it's going to take two years to open up the street, just let us know."

The situation is further exacerbated by the cancellation of what once was a monthly event called "Nights in Northwood Village."

Will Davis, owner of the Day-By-Day shop, said one night of the event would bring in enough business for some stores to pay half their rent.

He expressed his concerns: "I really don't want to see a business close up, for something that could be prevented. Hopefully, the city can continue to work with us since there have been some changes with the CRA and what they can provide."

Davis has noticed a significant downturn in business since construction began, and took his voice to the CRA meeting on Monday.

“I'm just hoping that between the CRA, the city, us, the merchants, we can work in some capacity to continue having these events because every time we've had one, people come into the village, and they find out it's the first time they've ever been here.”

Business owners are awaiting answers.

Lopez took their concerns to officials with the city of West Palm Beach, who responded with the following: