Blocked roads, lost revenue: Northwood business owners push for change

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the heart of Northwood Village, passionate business owners are determined to stay afloat despite significant challenges.
They say budget cuts and ongoing construction closures are making it nearly impossible for customers to access their businesses.
WPTV’s Joel Lopez is taking their concerns to city leaders, getting answers about the roadblocks hindering their livelihoods.
Construction surrounds the charming neighborhood just north of downtown, and patrons find themselves facing roadblocks from Broadway, altering their shopping habits.
Scott Mast, owner of Circa Who Furniture, shares his perspective: "There's what, six buildings over here, another big huge building over here, and that’s a change. At the same time it’s a highly sought-after area; everyone wants to come in, so you have that double-edged sword."
Mast remains optimistic about the development's long-term impact on local businesses, and views these obstacles as growing pains.
The road closures have stifled foot traffic, leaving him concerned for smaller enterprises on Northwood Road struggling to make ends meet.
"I was under the impression it was going to be closed for up to 90 days, but it's been almost a year," he lamented. "I think communication is key. If it's going to take two years to open up the street, just let us know."
The situation is further exacerbated by the cancellation of what once was a monthly event called "Nights in Northwood Village."
Will Davis, owner of the Day-By-Day shop, said one night of the event would bring in enough business for some stores to pay half their rent.
He expressed his concerns: "I really don't want to see a business close up, for something that could be prevented. Hopefully, the city can continue to work with us since there have been some changes with the CRA and what they can provide."
Davis has noticed a significant downturn in business since construction began, and took his voice to the CRA meeting on Monday.
“I'm just hoping that between the CRA, the city, us, the merchants, we can work in some capacity to continue having these events because every time we've had one, people come into the village, and they find out it's the first time they've ever been here.”
Business owners are awaiting answers.
Lopez took their concerns to officials with the city of West Palm Beach, who responded with the following:
The City Administration is collaborating with the CRA to develop a plan that would allow the City to cover a significant portion of future event costs. This initiative also includes renewed funding for beloved former CRA-sponsored events like BBQ, Blues, and Brews. We’re optimistic that Nights in Northwood, along with celebrations in the Historic Northwest Neighborhood, will return in some form next year to continue bringing our community together.
Nights in Northwood Village received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community. Attendance remained strong and consistent throughout, with peak participation reaching approximately 300 guests.
Information about CRA projects was well received by both residents and visitors, sparking meaningful conversations about the future of the area. When asked about preferred directions for future development, attendees expressed a range of opinions. The most popular vision was for mixed-use development (34%), followed by a strong interest in public open space (28%).
Rounding out the top preferences were equally split support for residential and retail-oriented development.
Broadway Avenue, between Northwood Road and 24th Street, has been closed since fall 2024 to support utility work associated with The District at Northwood project.
The delay is primarily due to the complexity of the utility work involved, as well as the need to carefully coordinate the contractor’s schedule to complete the project efficiently and in full compliance with city standards.
Broadway Avenue, between Northwood Road and 24th Street, is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of August 2025. Once that section reopens, the contractor will implement lane closures on Broadway, from north of 24th Street to 26th Street, to complete the remaining utility work. The entire project is anticipated to be fully completed by summer 2026, weather permitting.