Bicyclist, 60, in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach are searching for a driver who struck a 60-year-old man riding a bicycle Saturday night, leaving the victim in critical condition.

The collision occurred at about 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of 45th Street near East Avenue.

Police said a woman who was driving by the scene called 911 after spotting the unconscious man lying partially in the road.

West Palm Beach Fire Department paramedics arrived and rushed the injured cyclist to St. Mary's Medical Center.



Police said detectives determined the vehicle that hit the victim was heading east on 45th Street near the railroad crossing when the bicyclist was struck from behind.

The cyclist was thrown from the bike and catapulted forward, landing partly on the road and sidewalk.

Detectives are working to identify the vehicle and driver.

Police have not released the name of the injured bicyclist.

Anyone who sees a vehicle with new damage should contact Detective Chris Fisher at 561-822-1651. Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).