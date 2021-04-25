Best Buddies Friendship Walk raises $109,000 in West Palm Beach

Watch
People walked for a good cause on Saturday during the Best Buddies Friendship Walk.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Apr 25, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — People walked for a good cause on Saturday during the Best Buddies Friendship Walk.

The nonprofit organization Best Buddies International inspired more than 500 people to gather at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches for the Best Buddies Friendship Walk.

Participants enjoyed talking selfies with their families and dancing with the Florida Panthers cheerleaders.

Best Buddies raised over $109,000 to support programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Palm Beach and Martin Counties.

