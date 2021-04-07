Barry Stephen Marx: Deputies searching for missing, possibly endangered man near Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing and possibly endangered man they say suffers from dementia.

Barry Stephen Marx, 73, was last seen on Tuesday, April 6, leaving his residence located in the 8000 block of South Jog Road in unincorporated Lake Worth.

Deputies said Marx was driving a 2020 white Nissan Altima with Florida tag LHLJ06 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Marx was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “Memphis” and guitars written on it, black shorts, and black shoes. He needs his black and red walker to walk.

Anyone who knows Barry Stephen Marx's whereabouts is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

