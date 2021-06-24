Watch
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line receives green light to conduct simulated sailing

Departure is now set for June 28-30
Posted at 7:18 PM, Jun 24, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has received a green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct a simulated sailing, however, the test cruise previously scheduled to set sail on June 25, will now leave a few days later.

A small, private group of pre-selected, fully vaccinated passengers will join fully vaccinated crew members onboard Grand Classica, now departing June 28 for a two-night round-trip cruise from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island.

The sailing will simulate all aspects of the onboard experience, including dining, entertainment, leisure activities, and shore excursions.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line said it will resume sailing on July 2, 2021, and is currently accepting bookings on its website.

