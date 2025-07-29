Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Authorities seek help locating semi-truck involved in West Palm Beach fatal hit and run

The Florida Highway Patrol has shared a video that contains a visual of the semi-truck they are looking for
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Thursday, July 24, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a crash at the Northbound exit ramp to Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard on I-95.

At around 6:33 a.m., crews were dispatched to the location in West Palm Beach, where they learned that a sedan had collided with a semi-tractor combination vehicle.

The semi-truck was parked in the gore area of the exit ramp, while the sedan was traveling North on the outside lane of I-95. The sedan lost control of the car and hit the rear of the semi-truck.

The sedan continued to travel Northeast onto the exit ramp before colliding with the guardrail and coming to rest.

According to FHP, the driver of the semi-truck "left the scene of the crash without providing identifying information or contacting law enforcement." They described the vehicle as a commercial motor vehicle.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for his incapacitating injuries.

If you may have witnessed the incident or have any information to assist in identifying the driver of the semi-truck, please contact Corporal Costales at KellieCostales@FLHSMV.gov or Sergeant Diaz at DannyDiaz@FLHSMV.gov.

