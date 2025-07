WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is responding to two deadly accidents in our viewing area Thursday morning.

FHP responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer at 6:35 a.m. that has shut down the I-95 North off-ramp to Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, exit 71.

FDOT

A fatal crash in Okeechobee County that occurred at around 6:15 a.m. has shut down 441 North near NE 300th Street.

WPTV has reached out to FHP for more information on these crashes.