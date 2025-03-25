Arrest made in alleged taxi scheme that defrauded thousands from unsuspecting WPB patrons

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police have arrested a man in connection to an alleged illegitimate taxi service that defrauded thousands of dollars from several people in Downtown West Palm Beach.

46-year-old Jean Busson Amilcar was arrested and charged with multiple crimes related to the scheme including fraudulent use of personal identification, grand theft and scheme to defraud.

According to the Arrest Affidavit, Amilcar would pick up the unsuspecting victims after a night out in Downtown West Palm Beach. Officers say when it came time for payment, the rider would hand Amilcar their credit or debit card to pay for the trip. Amilcar would allegedly hand a device to punch in the security pin. Police say Amilcar would then give the passenger a card belonging to someone else before he would hit a nearby ATM to take out the cash.

At least 50 people were believed to be targeted by Amilcar in the taxi pictured below.

West Palm Beach Police

People in the downtown area spoke to WPTV's Michael Hoffman on how they feel about the crime.

“It's awful, because you hear about like these things happening all over, but you never expect it to be like happening where you are,” said Kennedy Smith.

Police say when they arrested Amilcar, they found 51 items including debit cards, credit cards, and driver's licenses, that are believed to have been stolen from unknowing passengers.

West Palm Beach Police

“I just have to be more vigilant about things like this,” said Ewan McKenzie. “Warn more people about it.”

According to the report, some victims lost more than five thousand dollars.

Seeking solutions, Hoffman spoke with one of the detectives on the case for some guidance on getting a safe ride home

"As far as taxis, it's important that you're just checking out the vehicle make sure it looks reputable,” said Detective Kotocavage. “A way that you could do that is by calling the number, for instance, on the side of the taxi...If something feels wrong, get out of the taxi.”

The police department is asking for anyone who thinks they could've been affected to reach out. Anyone who thinks they might be a victim of Amilcar to call the non-emergency number at 561-822-1900. You can also email financialcrimes@wpb.org with a first and last name and phone number.