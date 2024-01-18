Armed robbery in West Palm Beach leads to police chase, 1 in custody

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person is in custody after an armed robbery led to a police chase and a car crashing into a pole just before noon Thursday, West Palm Beach police said.

The incident started out as a robbery of a person at gunpoint along Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach police said.

Four people in a car fled the area. Police spotted the car, a brief chase ensued and the car crashed into a pole, with at least one person bailing out of the car and running on to school property through a gate. Police quickly apprehended the person.

West Palm Beach police said the person who ran did not have a weapon on him but weapons were found in the car.

Police have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story.