Area lawmakers open bi-partisan office at West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- Four lawmakers from Florida have opened the doors to their new office at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel and a representative from Congressman Ted Deutch’s office cut the ribbon in an opening ceremony.

Staff members from each will rotate at the office.

The new facility is to ensure veterans at the medical center get to personally address any concerns or issues.

"Really, I think what this will do is give an opportunity for those who didn’t even realize that they could get our help to get our help," U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel said.

"By being here veterans don’t have to find a special trip to go see their representatives, they already have the transportation to the VA now they get to be at a location where they get to see their representatives," Cong. Brian Mast said.

The office will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a-m to 2 p-m.

