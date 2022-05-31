Area businesses prepping for a busy summer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Day By Day Shoppe is an eclectic and creative small business in Northwood Village.

WPTV

And with Memorial Day considered the unofficial beginning of summer, owner Will Davis believes his shop will see a mixture of travelers this summer.

"I think a lot of individuals are going to be coming here out of the humble abodes. Like, let's go check out Florida and go check out the beaches," he said.

To locals who have decided to do a staycation.

"I think even people are going to be staying and having staycations and seeing unfortunately with the sticker price of gas people are going to be like 'I can't afford to do a whole cross-country trip,'" he said.

Analysts seem to back Davis' prediction. The financial firm "Deloitte" said travelers will take an average of two trips this summer with more people planning to drive than fly.

Misleity Rivera is the chef and part-owner of Mestizo Fusion Cuisine with her husband Pedro.

WPTV

She said she's expecting her usual crowd this summer.

"We normally get a lot of people from up north. Normally, when they come to visit us they're always vacationing or doing something in Orlando and different places in West Palm Beach too," she said.

She's hoping people will take time to enjoy themselves this summer.

"I want people also to forget what we lived, and I want people to be more united and experience other things," she said.

Davis said with the anticipation of vacationers he's prepped his shop.

"There's a little bit for everyone so we're trying to gear towards those hosting or attending a cookout or barbeque," he said.

The folks at Mestizo are so confident about this coming summer that they're looking to hire more staff in anticipation of a busy summer.

