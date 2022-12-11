Watch Now
Annual Walk the Walk raises money for children's charities in Palm Beach County

Funds raised will support more than 30 children’s non-profit organizations
The Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County
Posted at 1:13 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 13:14:12-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County organization is raising money to to aid at-risk children and their families in need.

People of all ages participated in the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County’s second annual Walk the Walk event as part of the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon on Saturday.

The walk took place on Flagler Drive, along the waterfront an included food stations, children’s entertainment, balloon animals, face painting, stilt walkers, action videos.

Funds raised will support specific programs at more than 30 children’s non-profit organizations.

