Garden of Life Palm Beaches marathon returns to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Runners took the streets of downtown West Palm Beach Saturday morning for the Garden of Life marathon.

The event took place at around 7:30 a.m. at the Meyer Ampitheatre and garnered athletes from 42 different states and 19 countries.

Runners began along the intracoastal on Flagler Drive before looping back to the downtown area.

Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon is a two-day event. The Sun Run 5k and 10k were held Saturday.

Runners will compete in the half marathon, full marathon, and marathon relay on Sunday beginning at 6 a.m.

For more information on The Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon, visit gardenoflifemarathon.com.