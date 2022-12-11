Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens debuts pollinator garden, orchid house plaza

Norton House undergoes restoration for first time in 100 years
Orchid House ANSG.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens
The new Orchid House at Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens on Dec. 11, 2022.
Orchid House ANSG.png
Orchid House ANSG.png
Posted at 3:20 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 15:21:06-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Norton House at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens is celebrating its first restoration in 100 years and debuting some new additions.

The Gardens held the ribbon cutting for the fully restored historic home and debuted the Pollinator Garden and Orchid House Plaza on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Norton House ribbon cutting 121122
Ribbon cutting for restoration of Norton House on Dec. 11, 2022.

Following the ribbon cutting, they kicked off the annual Jazz & Gospel in the Gardens series with holiday tunes by Troy Anderson and The Wonderful World Band.

To learn more about Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens and their upcoming events, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!