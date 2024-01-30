American Legion national commander visits post in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Joe Biden wasn’t the only high-level visit scheduled in Palm Beach County this week.

On Monday night, American Legion National Commander Daniel Seehafer visited American Legion Post 199 in West Palm Beach.

WPTV anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim was at the post for the visit.

Seehafer’s final stop of his South Florida tour.

Out of all the 300 posts in Florida, he chose Post 199 in West Palm to bring this year’s American Legion message.

Post 199 has veterans from all eras, and members stood and saluted their national leader.

The commander’s national message this year is "Be the One."

It’s a message to all veterans to help lower the suicide rate among those who served in the military.

Seehafer talked to Trim about visiting this specific post in West Palm Beach.

"This is kind of putting the highlight on things to come here to this post," he said. "As was mentioned before, a great post, rich in history and really, as I was kind of asking around, what kind of separates you from others and it's that community. They're really plugged into the community, not only each other but outside, within the community."

Post 199 has monthly food distributions for those in need. They also help local veterans get benefits they’re entitled to through the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and other organizations.

Post 199 has been an active Legion post since the 1940s.

