Alexcia Cox takes the helm as Palm Beach County's top prosecutor

Cox takes over for Dave Aronberg who held post since 2013
Alexcia Cox speaks after taking the oath as the new state attorney of Palm Beach County on Jan. 7, 2025.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new state attorney for Palm Beach County took her oath of office Tuesday morning inside a downtown West Palm Beach courtroom.

Alexcia Cox made history by becoming the first woman and first African American elected as the top prosecutor of the county.

Cox started her career in law with the state attorney's office nearly two decades ago, holding the position of deputy chief assistant since 2019.

Chief Judge Glenn Kelley conducts the swearing in of Alexcia Cox as she becomes the new Palm Beach County state attorney.
She now leads a department of 116 prosecuting attorneys.

Cox, who defeated Republican challenger Sam Stern in the November election, takes over for Dave Aronberg who held the position since 2013.

