WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the clock springs forward this weekend, many dread the lost hour of sleep, but health professionals say there are ways to make the adjustment a little easier.

Dr. Celina Moore, a pediatrician with the Palm Beach Health Network, said it's best practice to ease into a new bedtime by 10 to 15 minutes each day leading up to Daylight Savings Time.

“Exposing to natural light in the morning is very important, and then decreasing your exposure to light at night is very important,” Moore said.

WATCH: WPTV speaks to locals about their thoughts on Daylight Savings Time

Advice on adjusting to the time-change from a local doctor

Moore said it’s also a good idea to get away from screens 90 minutes before bed to help you fall asleep easier.

"Getting adequate sleep is vital to brain function and brain health,” Moore said.

A lot of people wonder why we’re still practicing the century-old time-change tradition.

“I think it should be abolished and honestly I’m losing an hour on my weekend," Nick Griffin said. "I think I should be allowed to go to work an hour late.”

Many lawmakers have tried to do away with time change, including U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, who tried to change the law in 2022 to remain in daylight saving time.

Dr. Moore said the time change impacts all ages, however, children respond slightly differently from adults.

“In adults, when we’re tired we get sleepy. Children on the other hand have the opposite effect," Moore said. "They almost are being a little bit more hyperactive. With that hyperactivity comes a little bit of irritability.”

Dr. Moore said if you stick to a consistent bedtime schedule and create a routine, the negative impacts shouldn’t last more than a week.