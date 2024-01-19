98-year-old man falls off curb, hit and killed by vehicle in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An elderly West Palm Beach man died Friday after police said he fell off a curb and was later run over by a driver.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Olive Avenue and Evernia Street.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a 98-year-old man was walking south on the east sidewalk and fell off the curb and into the street.

As the light turned green, a westbound 2024 Volvo proceeded and ran over the man in the street.

Jachles said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 73-year-old West Palm Beach woman, was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Police said no charges were filed, however, the investigation remains open, pending the medical examiner’s findings.

The intersection was closed for about three hours and reopened at about 2 p.m.

The name of the victim has not been released.