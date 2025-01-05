'MAKES ME NERVOUS': 91-year-old woman grazed by bullet in West Palm Beach home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Police responded to an alert of shots fired at the entrance of Gaines Park around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

WPTV talked to residents who said they heard multiple rounds fired.

“I hit the floor and called out to my husband, ‘They’re shooting! They’re shooting outside,’” nearby resident Julia Bullard said.

According to police, when they arrived at the park, they got a call about a shooting victim. A bullet had gone through a window of a home over 150 yards away and grazed the ear of a 91-year-old woman who was cooking in her kitchen.

It was Bullard's neighbor.

“I was sitting in my office going through some papers, unwrapping a gift, and all of a sudden I heard rapid fire,” Bullard said.

The woman suffered only minor injuries and was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center. Police say she was treated with a few stitches and released in good condition.

“It was just pure joy when I heard her voice,” Bullard said.

Bullard says the neighborhood is relatively peaceful, so she was surprised by the violent incident.

"It really kind of makes me nervous," said Bullard. “You never know, so I’m a little more cautious now than before.”

Police are still investigating and searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.