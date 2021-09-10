9/11 memorial wall mural labor of love for West Palm Beach auto mechanic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In West Palm Beach, a refurbished neighborhood wall mural pays tribute to the victims of 9/11, 20 years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.

Jeff Lunin works at Military Brake & Alignment off Military Trail and Community Drive.

Lunin started repainting the mural in February.

"People need to remember, you know, they really do," Lunin said.

He's worked for sometimes three hours at a time on Sundays and spent hundreds of dollars for paint costs.

"I went to Home Depot and got some gray paint and I said, 'Well, these colors will all go good,'" Lunin said.

WPTV Jeff Lunin walks alongside the 9/11 wall mural he's been repainting across the street from his job at Military Brake & Alignment in West Palm Beach.

The purpose of repainting the mural is to show the good that's come out of that fateful day.

"We know what happened," Lunin said. "It's how people got together and evolved from it, you know what I mean? Where we come from here 20 years later, you know what I mean? We've come a long ways, (but) we're still fighting. There's still people suffering."

Neighborhood friend Matt Verlander helped paint over the past few months.

"See how it's, like, a little splotchy around the edges and stuff?" Verlander said. "We didn't want it to be perfect. Because life is not perfect."

WPTV Matt Verlander points to the imperfections of the 9/11 wall mural in his West Palm Beach neighborhood.

Verlander's seen the memorial since it was originally painted 10 years ago.

Now, this tribute serves as a reminder.

The wall is still a work in progress, but it's something that Lunin said he'll keep up as long as he's alive.