7th Annual Holiday Arts Festival takes place in West Palm Beach

Victor Jorges/WPTV
Posted at 1:38 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 13:38:21-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of artists gathered in West Palm Beach on Sunday to celebrate and showcase their art ahead of the holiday season.

It was the seventh Annual Holiday Arts Festival put together by the Armory Art Center. It featured all sorts of art, including wood carving, photography, prints. It also included a fan favorite: live painting.

The center is adding more programming for the holidays, as well.

Next Sunday, Dec. 10, your family can hand paint ornaments for the holidays.

It’ll happen at The Square near downtown West Palm Beach on Rosemary Avenue.

Artists of all levels are invited and it’s a free event from 1 to 4 p.m.

