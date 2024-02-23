Watch Now
64-year-old man hit, killed in West Palm Beach after police say he darted into road

Michael Gaertner fatally struck by Toyota Camry
Posted at 10:23 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 22:26:03-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police released the name of a 64-year-old man who was struck and killed by a car last Friday night.

The crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. on eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard approaching Golden Lakes Boulevard.

A 911 caller said they saw a man run across the street and get hit by a car.

Investigators determined that the pedestrian, identified as Michael Gaertner, darted into the road from north to south, into the path of a 2023 Toyota Camry.

Gaertner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, and no charges have been filed.

