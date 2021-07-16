5 nights of rallies for the people of Cuba

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jacqueline Negron said from the first moments of the unrest in Cuba she wanted to show her support making her voice heard at local rallies.

"I work every day, my feet hurt but I want to be here I want to be with my people," she said.

Negron said Cuba tugs at her heart. She said she left the island at the age of eight. The memory still haunts her.

"All that I remember was looking back at the family that I left behind that I haven't seen in over 40 years and I've never been back," she said.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has seen five days of protests.

People taking to the streets angry over shortages of food and medicine, a lack of vaccines, and repeated electricity outages.

So many voices calling for a change in government.

"It's a group of people who are incredibly rich and they have 11 million slaves on an island that work for them," Minerva Garcia said.

Garcia left Cuba when she was five. She said it's hard to think back to that time and her parents.

"Everything was taken away from them and they had to come here and start with zero," she said.

Minerval said she has a blessed life here in America and she's thankful. But seeing the suffering in Cuba is a tough pill to swallow.

"We carry pain from being separated from our roots because at the end of the day we're Cuban," she said.

So, both women said they will continue to voice their unhappiness and send messages of support even if it's from afar.