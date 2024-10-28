47-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach earlier this month

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 47-year-old woman injured earlier this month in a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach has died, police said.

The incident occurred at 7:48 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the 2000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a 911 caller reported seeing a woman run over by an SUV. The caller said the SUV never stopped and took off.

The victim, identified as Rachal Michelle Santamaria, 47, was crossing the westbound lanes, from south to north, when she was hit.

Santamaria, who was homeless, suffered critical injuries in the collision.

West Palm Beach Fire Department paramedics took her to St. Mary's Trauma Center. However, police said Santamaria died in the hospital's Trauma Intensive Care Unit on Oct. 23.

Jachles said detectives have identified a potential suspect vehicle, but no arrests have been made. Police did not share any other details about the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash is urged to call Detective Chris Fisher at 561-822-1651. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).