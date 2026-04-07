40-year-old woman sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach are searching for a woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred last month.

Investigators said the crash that occurred on March 10 at about 8:10 p.m. However, they did not say on which road the deadly wreck occurred.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Kelly Anne Jacobson, 40, in the fatal hit-and-run. They consider her a person of interest in the case.

West Palm Beach Police Department West Palm Beach police are looking for Kelly Anne Jacobson, 40, in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on March 10, 2026.

Jacobson is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with short blond hair. Police said she has a large mole on the right side of her nose.

She is known to work in the marine industry and frequent marinas in Riviera Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Streigold with the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1608 and reference case number 20260003830.

Police have not released the name of the victim or any other details on the crash.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Crime Stoppers website.