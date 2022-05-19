Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

31-year-old West Palm Beach woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Kiera Duncan takes home big prize
Kiera Duncan, $1 million Florida Lottery winner, May 18, 2022
Florida Lottery
Kiera Duncan claims $1 million playing the Florida Lottery.
Kiera Duncan, $1 million Florida Lottery winner, May 18, 2022
Posted at 10:53 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 11:03:45-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday that a West Palm Beach woman won $1 million playing a scratch-off game.

Kiera Duncan, 31, of West Palm Beach won the big payoff playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Duncan told gaming officials that her big win still hasn't quite sunk in.

"I got up and went to work the next day, but I definitely had an extra pep in my step!" Duncan said.

She purchased her winning ticket from 7-Eleven located at 1001 North Military Trail in Haverhill.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

It costs $50 to play the 500X THE CASH game.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-267,739.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News