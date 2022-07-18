3 dead after domestic dispute in West Palm Beach, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two women and a man are dead after an apparent domestic dispute Sunday night in West Palm Beach, police said.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said officers received a welfare check call at about 9:55 p.m. at the Paradise Cove Condominiums, located at 1002 The Pointe Drive off of Village Boulevard.

Police said the 911 caller stated there was blood coming from inside the home.

The first officers who arrived at the scene discovered the bodies in a bedroom. A gun was recovered in the bedroom.

Jachles said detectives are treating this as a domestic dispute, pending the medical examiner's ruling on the cause and manner of death.

Investigators said the names of the victims are not being released while they attempt to notify the next of kin outside of the country are underway.

Police said the man was 37 years old and one of the women was 32 years old. There was no age immediately available for the other victim.

Jachles said all three victims were residents of the Paradise Cove Condominiums.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry to the condo and there is no threat to the neighborhood.