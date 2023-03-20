Watch Now
22-year-old Broward County man dies when car crashes into West Palm Beach canal

A 22-year-old man died when his vehicle plunged into a West Palm Beach canal early Monday morning.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 20, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 22-year-old man from Broward County died early Monday morning when his car plunged into a West Palm Beach canal, police said.

The wreck happened just before 3:50 a.m. when a 2018 Mazda 6 crashed into a waterway located in the 1300 block of Parker Avenue.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said officers arrived at the scene and dove into the canal. They pulled the driver from the submerged car and started CPR on the victim.

Paramedics took the patient to Good Samaritan Medical Center where he died on arrival, Jachles said.

Investigators determined that the car was southbound on Parker Avenue when the driver lost control and veered into the canal on the west side of the roadway.

Jachles said the name of the driver is being withheld until next of kin are located and notified, possibly in Cuba.

Investigators believe alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor in the crash, pending a Palm Beach County medical examiner's report.

