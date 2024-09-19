20-year-old student drowns at Keiser University pool in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 20-year-old college student died after they were pulled from a campus pool in West Palm Beach on Sunday, police said.

Just after noon, police said they received a 911 call saying there was a person at the bottom of a pool located at 2331 Northwood University Drive, which is at Keiser University.

Police said the 911 operator gave instructions to remove the victim from the water and begin CPR.

Campus security responded to the scene and also continued resuscitation efforts until paramedics with the West Palm Beach Police Department arrived.

The victim, identified as Ruben Tronhus, who was from Norway and lived in Spain, died shortly after arriving at St. Mary's Medical Center, police said.

Detectives said Tronhus was with his roommate at the tennis courts when Tronhus left to go to the pool.

Two students found the victim at the bottom of the pool and summoned help, police said.

Police said Tronhus had a medical condition that contributed to the drowning, which the medical examiner ruled as the cause of death.