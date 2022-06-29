20-year-old carjacking suspect sought in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach said Wednesday they are looking for a 20-year-old man in connection with an armed carjacking.

Officials said Jo'Nathan Huggins, 20, is believed to be in the area between Banyan Boulevard and Seventh Street and Australian and Sapodilla avenues.

Emergency Alert SEARCH FOR SUSPECT in the area of Sapodilla/Australian Ave to 7th Street/Banyan Blvd. CALL 911 if spotted: Do not confront or approach. Jo'Nathan Huggins, 20 https://t.co/yjpcic8JlH via @Nextdoor #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/Ns8Xzh1eg9 — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) June 29, 2022

Police said Huggins should be considered dangerous but is not believed to be armed.

Officials did not say where or when the carjacking occurred.

Anybody who spots him is advised not to approach or confront him and should call 911 immediately.