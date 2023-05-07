2 women accused of stealing cellphones at SunFest, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two women from Colombia face multiple counts of grand theft and resisting arrest with violence after they were caught at SunFest on Saturday night with six stolen cellphones, police said.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the victims reported their phones being stolen at the concert and provided descriptions of the thieves.

Police were able to track two women who were still at the festival and were positively identified by the victims.

Jachles said six phones were recovered from the crooks, who refused to give their names or provide identifications to officers.

They were taken to the police department headquarters and would later be transferred to the main Palm Beach County jail.

The names of the women have not been released.

Police said more information about the arrests would be released later Sunday.