2 people injured after 2 vehicles crash, catch fire near Clewiston

Posted at 7:57 PM, Sep 20, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.  — Two people are injured after a semi-truck and a pickup truck crashed and caught fire Tuesday afternoon near Clewiston, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the 48000 block of North US Highway 27, near John Stretch Park.

Crews arrived at the scene and found both vehicles on fire with heavy black smoke visible from a distance.

Two patients were flown to a local trauma center. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash and subsequent fire is under investigation.

