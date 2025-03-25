2 minors in custody after West Palm Beach Uber driver carjacked, has 'long gun' held to his neck

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two minors were arrested after an Uber driver was held a gunpoint and carjacked Monday night in West Palm Beach, police said.

The armed carjacking occurred in the 5600 block of Caribbean Boulevard at about 11:20 p.m.

Investigators said when the passenger entered the Uber driver's vehicle, the attacker put a "long gun" to the victim's neck and yelled at the driver to get out.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said they issued an alert to the Riviera Beach Police Department to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.

Police said license plate recognition technology picked up the vehicle, and officers with the Riviera Beach Police Department followed the vehicle to West Palm Beach.

With both agencies in pursuit, the stolen vehicle eventually stopped at the Evergreen Cemetery along the 2700 block of Rosemary Avenue. Two underage suspects then fled from the vehicle.

Both minors, whose ages have not been released, were apprehended and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Police said officers later recovered two firearms from the stolen vehicle, a BB gun and a handgun.