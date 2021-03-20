Menu

2 men wounded in shootout outside West Palm Beach Home Depot

Police say men exchanged gunfire in Home Depot parking lot on Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.
West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Home Depot on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Mar 20, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two men were wounded Saturday in a shootout outside a Home Depot in West Palm Beach, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before noon in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

West Palm Beach police Sgt. David Lefont said two men who knew each other exchanged gunfire.

Both were shot and taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

No one else was injured.

Police were investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

