18-year-old arrested shortly after fatal shooting in North Tamarind neighborhood of West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An 18-year-old man is in custody after a person was gunned down Monday evening in West Palm Beach.

Police said officers responded to the shooting along the 700 block of N. Tamarind Avenue at about 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Shawn Franklin, was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

Police said investigators reviewed surveillance video and were able to identify a blue Chevrolet truck in connection with the crime.

With assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, police said the vehicle was found in front of a home on South B Street in Lake Worth Beach a short time later.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle at the time of the shooting was identified as 18-year-old Demetri Turner.

Turner was arrested and faced a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County jail without bond.