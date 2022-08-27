Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

16-year-old killed, 17-year-old wounded in West Palm Beach shooting

Detectives do not believe this was random shooting
West Palm Beach Police Department
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
West Palm Beach Police Department
West Palm Beach Police Department
Posted at 7:28 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 19:29:15-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One teen boy was fatally shot and another wounded Friday night in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach police received a 911 call for "shots fired" at 9:49 p.m. in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 16-year-old boy dead outside of an apartment.

The second victim, 17, was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives have determined that the two victims were in the parking lot of the complex when the shooting occurred.

The 16-year-old ran to the front door of an apartment and collapsed. The 17-year-old's injuries were not described as serious.

Detectives do not believe this was a random shooting.

Anyone with information on the suspect(s) is urged to call Detective Aaron Sam at 561-822-1675 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms