$13,000 reward offered in fatal shooting of West Palm Beach homeless man

Keo Crockett shot dead on Sept. 16
A reward of up to $13,000 is being offered in the shooting death of Keo Crockett on Sept. 16, 2023, in West Palm Beach.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 13:51:01-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A reward has been increased to $13,000 as police continue to search for the person who gunned down a homeless man in West Palm Beach last month.

The shooting took place Sept. 16 just after 11:38 p.m. in the area of 10th Street and Sapodilla Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Keo Crockett, 31, lying in the intersection.

Investigators said ShotSpotter technology indicated that eight rounds were fired.

Police said despite lifesaving attempts by officers, Crockett died at the scene.

The victim's family, who live in Georgia, has offered $10,000 in addition to the $3,000 Crime Stoppers reward in hopes of finding the person who killed Crockett.

Anyone with information in this case should call Detective Aaron Sam at 561-822-1675 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperspbc.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers and be eligible for the $13,000 cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

