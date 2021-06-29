102-year-old WWII veteran, son hits the road to raise money for frontline nurses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's called the greatest generation for a reason.

At 102 years young, Sidney Walton, a World War II veteran, is raising money for frontline nurses.

Sidney and his son Paul are on their "50-State, No Regrets Tour" to raise awareness of our veterans.

They have been on tour for the past 3 years and now for the last leg of his tour, Sidney decided to raise millions of dollars for nurses on the frontlines.

After kicking off his campaign in Miami, they made a special stop in Palm Beach County.

Sidney chose to start the campaign in Miami in honor of his father who is buried in Miami and lived in Miami Beach in his retirement.

"For the last leg of his tour he decided to donate 100 percent to frontline nurses and why is he doing that? Because captain Tom Moore of the UK raised 46 million and then he died of coronavirus and my dad said if a country with a population one-fifth of the United States can do that we can raise at least a dollar more than Moore," said Paul.

Paul tells WPTV he plans to visit 14 more states in the next two months.

For more info and to contribute to Sidney's campaign for frontline nurses, click here.