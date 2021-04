UNINCORPORATED WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A single-vehicle crash near West Palm Beach left one person dead and another injured Friday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at approximately 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Gun Club Road and South Congress Avenue.

Firefighters at the scene said the vehicle hit a tree.

One patient in the vehicle was transported to a local area trauma center for treatment.

No more information was immediately available.