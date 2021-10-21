Watch
1 person killed in vehicle vs. train crash near Pahokee

All eastbound and westbound lanes of US-441 N are closed
Posted at 5:19 PM, Oct 21, 2021
CANAL POINT, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a train and a vehicle in Canal Point, just north of Pahokee.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon in the 12000 block of US Highway 441 N.

FHP said one man has been confirmed dead.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of US-441 N are closed at this time due to the investigation.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

