1 person injured in West Palm Beach shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting that was followed by pursuit and left one person injured in West Palm Beach Monday evening.

The shooting occurred at 9:14 p.m. along the 700 block of Tuscaloosa Street.

According to preliminary investigation, the shooting was a targeted attack since the shooter shot the victim from the street inside a home.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by the fire department. The person's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and a white vehicle was seen speeding.

Officials said police tried to stop the vehicle but the driver fled, which led to a pursuit that ended at Kirk Road and 10th Avenue.

The driver and passenger of that vehicle were detained and considered persons of interest.

Police do not believe the public is in any danger at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers 800-458-TIPS.