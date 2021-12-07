1 person injured in industrial accident in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person is injured following an industrial accident in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. along the 20000 block of State Road 80, near Lion Country Safari.

According to PBCFR, the victim was trapped in a tunnel at the industrial worksite and was extricated by firefighters.

The patient was transported by air to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No more information was immediately available.