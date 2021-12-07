Watch
1 person injured in industrial accident in West Palm Beach

WPTV, Eric Pasquarelli
Trauma Hawk medical helicopter used by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County
Trauma Hawk file photo from Aug. 20, 2021
Posted at 9:46 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 21:46:40-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person is injured following an industrial accident in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. along the 20000 block of State Road 80, near Lion Country Safari.

According to PBCFR, the victim was trapped in a tunnel at the industrial worksite and was extricated by firefighters.

The patient was transported by air to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No more information was immediately available.

