1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Congress Avenue near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting near West Palm Beach on Tuesday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said one man died and another suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident at North Congress Avenue and Westgate Avenue, just off of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene said there are multiple PBSO cruisers, and North Congress Avenue is blocked off at Okeechobee Boulevard.

No other information has been released.